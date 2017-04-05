Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2017 For Jharkhand Postal Circle, Apply Online Before 3 May

India Post GDS recruitment, Jharkhand Postal Circle New Delhi: Job notification has been released at the official web portal of India Post for recruitment to the posts of



Those applicants who have a higher educational qualification should note that no extra weightage will be given for it. In addition to this, candidates who have passed 10th class exam in first attempt will be treated as meritorious.



"The maximum age shall be relaxable by 03 (three) years to those belonging to OBC categories and 05 (five) years in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST. [10 years for PH above the respective category]"



One of the major things to note is that those candidates who get selected for the GDS post have to take up residence in the branch post office village within a month after selection, but before engagement as GDS branch postmaster.



A total of 256 vacancies have been announced for recruitment out of which 157 are for the unreserved category, 29 are for OBC category.



Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification before applying.



