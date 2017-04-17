GPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Lecturer Posts, 54 Vacancies

New Delhi: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released job notification for Lecturer (Selection Scale) post. With a total of 54 vacancies open for recruitment, GPSC lecturer recruitment 2017 will close the online application process on 1 May 2017 (13.00 hours). For details in this regard, official notification can be cross checked. The recruitment is open for Samhita Siddhant, Rachana Sharir, Kriya Sharir, Panchkarma, Dravyaguna, Rasa Shashtra and Bhaishajya Kalpana, Rog Nidan and Vikrit Nidan, Swastehav Ritta, Agadatantra and Vidhi Ayurved, Prashuti and Striroga, Shalakya Tantra, Shalya Tantra, Kumarbhritya and Kaya Chikitsa.
In order to be eligible for applying, candidates must have Post-graduate qualification in the respective discipline mentioned above. Candidates must also have "the basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967".
Another important part of the eligibility criteria is having adequate knowledge of Sanskrit and Gujarati or Hindi or both.
In addition to this, candidates must not be more than 47 years as on the last date of application.
Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria as set by the Commission are eligible to apply. Candidates are therefore suggested to go through the official notification released online.
Details in this regard can be found at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Click here for more Jobs News