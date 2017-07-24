Online Registration Started For Gujarat Engineering Service, Apply Now

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has started online registration for Gujarat Engineering Service. The recruitment process is for Class 1 and Class 2 posts in Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar and Road & Buildings Department. A total of 134 vacancies have been notified out of which 44 are reserved for female candidates. In order to be eligible for the post, candidates must have attained 20 years of age and must not be older than 35 years as on 2 August 2017.

Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering or Technology are encouraged to apply.

Other ongoing recruitment by the Commission include Social Welfare Officer, Medical Officer- Gujarat Health Services, Principal- Gujarat Nursing Service, Junior Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Police Inspector (unarmed).

Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility can apply online for the posts. The last date for submission of application for all the posts is 2 August 2017 (13.00 hours). Candidates shall have to deposit an amount of Rs 100 as fees.



Candidates with degree in civil engineering can also apply for the post of Assistant Engineer (204 vacancies). Those with degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical Technology can apply for Junior Assistant Electrical Inspector.

Other details of the recruitment can be read at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Click here for more Job News

