Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Visakh Refinery: Recruitment Open For Technician Post, 60 Vacancies Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Technician (Operations, Boiler) at Visakh refinery.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Recruitment 2017, Technician Post, 60 Vacancies New Delhi: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has released job notification for recruitment to the post of Technician (Operations, Boiler) at Visakh refinery. HPCL will recruit selected candidates to a total of 60 vacancies out of which 10 are for Technician- Boiler. Only those candidates who have completed diploma examination in the concerned discipline are eligible to apply. The age limit for being eligible for the recruitment is 18-25 years. The age will be calculated as on 1 May 2017.



'All the qualifications should be full time regular course recognized by respective State Board or applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part time or distance mode for employed person will not be entertained for the purpose of educational eligibility criteria,' reads the official notification.



Candidates with higher educational qualification need not apply. 'Candidates possessing higher qualification such as degree in engineering, AMIE etc. are not eligible for consideration and need not apply.'



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test or computer based test. The test will comprise of general aptitude test and technical/ professional knowledge. The test will be held at Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Chennai & Delhi.



Interested candidates can submit their applications online on before 8 June 2017 till 2359 hours. Applicants can submit the fee (Rs 600) through challan before 10 June 2017. SC,ST and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.



Further HPCL urges local candidates to apply as the vacancies are based in Visakhapatnam.



