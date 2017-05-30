West Bengal Public Service Commission: Schedule Released For Civil Service Main Exam 2017 Time table has been released for West Bengal Civil Service (Main) Exam 2017.

Time table has been released for West Bengal Civil Service (Main) Exam 2017. The examination is scheduled to be held from 15 July till 19 July 2017. Candidates who have qualified for the examination should go through the schedule properly. WBPSC Civil Service Main exam will be held in two sessions: forenoon (9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon (2 pm to 5 pm). Examination for optional subjects will be held on 19 July 2017.



West Bengal Civil Service (Exe) Etc. (Main) Examination, 2017: Schedule

15 July 2017: Paper 1 (Bengali/ Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali/ Santali - Letter writing (within 150 words) / Drafting of Report (within 200 words), Precis Writing, Composition and Translation from English to Bengali/ Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali/ Santali) and Paper 2 (English - Letter writing (within 150 words) / Drafting of Report (within 200 words), Precis Writing, Composition and Translation from Bengali/ Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali/ Santali to English)



16 July 2017: Paper 3 ((i) Indian History with special emphasis on National Movement and (ii) Geography of India with special reference to West Bengal) and Paper 4 (Science and Scientific & Technological advancement, Environment, General Knowledge and Current Affairs.)



17 July 2017: Paper 5 (The Constitution of India and India Economy including role and functions of Reserve Bank of India) and Paper 6 (Arithmetic & Test of Reasoning)



Click here for more





