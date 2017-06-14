Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited: Assistant Accounts Officer Recruitment Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Accounts Officer.

In order to be eligible for the recruitment process candidates must have cleared the final examinations of Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost and Management Accountant (CMA). Candidates must have adequate knowledge of Tamil language. 'Every person appointed to the post whose first language is other than Tamil should pass the Tamil language examination conducted by the TNPSC within the period of probation otherwise action as deemed fit will be taken as per Service Regulation amended from time to time.'



The last date for submission of application is 27 June 2017.



How to apply?

Go to the official web portal tangedco.gov.in

Click on the online application link

Complete One Time Registration

Enter the details asked for in the candidate profile

Download of Bank Challan for paying Examination fees

Download Application Form



Candidates can find more details in this regard at tangedco.gov.in.



