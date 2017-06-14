Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited: Assistant Accounts Officer Recruitment

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Accounts Officer. Interested candidates can submit their application through online mode against 18 available vacancies. 'The candidate on their selection will be placed on one month training and they should be preferred to serve anywhere in Tamil Nadu.' Except candidates belonging to the category of SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BCO and BCM, all others must be in the age group of 18-30 years.
In order to be eligible for the recruitment process candidates must have cleared the final examinations of Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost and Management Accountant (CMA). Candidates must have adequate knowledge of Tamil language. 'Every person appointed to the post whose first language is other than Tamil should pass the Tamil language examination conducted by the TNPSC within the period of probation otherwise action as deemed fit will be taken as per Service Regulation amended from time to time.'
The last date for submission of application is 27 June 2017.
How to apply?
Go to the official web portal tangedco.gov.in
Click on the online application link
Complete One Time Registration
Enter the details asked for in the candidate profile
Download of Bank Challan for paying Examination fees
Download Application Form
Candidates can find more details in this regard at tangedco.gov.in.
