Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: Diploma Apprentice Recruitment, Details Here

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications from government job aspirants for recruitment as Diploma Apprentice.

Jobs | Written by | Updated: June 10, 2017 15:27 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: Diploma Apprentice Recruitment, Details Here

HAL Recruitment 2017 For Diploma Apprentice Post

New Delhi:  Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications from government job aspirants for recruitment as Diploma Apprentice (Technical, Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice (MoM & SP)). Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility can apply for the posts mentioned above. Applications must be sent in the prescribed format to Manager (Training), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, PO Korwa, Distt. - Amethi-227412 (UP). In order to be eligible for the post, candidates must have Diploma in the relevant disciplines. Other details can be found below.

Candidates must also fulfill the age limit criteria set by the recruiting body. '26 years for General candidates relaxable by 03 years in case OBC, 05 years in case of SC/ST Candidates.'

Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 5 July 2017 (MoM & SP) and 8 July 2017 (Technical)
Verification of Original Documents: 31 July-5 August (MoM & SP) and 25 August- 5 September (Technical)

For Technical discipline age limit will be calculated as on 8 July 2017; it is 5 July 2017 for the other discipline.

Candidates should submit the application form along with all the documents (mentioned in the official website). Candidates can drop the application carrying envelope in the box kept in the Security Control Room, HAL Korwa Amethi.

The official recruitment notification is available at hal-india.com.

Click here for more Government Jobs

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ'God Will Provide', Believe 3 Pakistani Men Who Sired 96 Children
Hindustan Aeronautics LimitedGovernment JobsHAL Recruitment 2017Diploma Apprentice

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................