Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: Diploma Apprentice Recruitment, Details Here Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications from government job aspirants for recruitment as Diploma Apprentice.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT HAL Recruitment 2017 For Diploma Apprentice Post New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications from government job aspirants for recruitment as Diploma Apprentice (Technical, Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice (MoM & SP)). Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility can apply for the posts mentioned above. Applications must be sent in the prescribed format to Manager (Training), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, PO Korwa, Distt. - Amethi-227412 (UP). In order to be eligible for the post, candidates must have Diploma in the relevant disciplines. Other details can be found below.



Candidates must also fulfill the age limit criteria set by the recruiting body. '26 years for General candidates relaxable by 03 years in case OBC, 05 years in case of SC/ST Candidates.'



Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 July 2017 (MoM & SP) and 8 July 2017 (Technical)

Verification of Original Documents: 31 July-5 August (MoM & SP) and 25 August- 5 September (Technical)



For Technical discipline age limit will be calculated as on 8 July 2017; it is 5 July 2017 for the other discipline.



Candidates should submit the application form along with all the documents (mentioned in the official website). Candidates can drop the application carrying envelope in the box kept in the Security Control Room, HAL Korwa Amethi.



The official recruitment notification is available at hal-india.com.



Click here for more



