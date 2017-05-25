Indian Oil Corporation Limited: Engineering Asst, Technical Attendant Recruitment At Odisha, Chhattisgarh IOCL, Pipelines Division has invited applications for recruitment to Engineering Assistant and Technical Attendant posts at Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Pipelines Division has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Engineering Assistant and Technical Attendant at South Eastern Region Pipelines (Odisha and Chhattisgarh). IOCL will accept online applications till 13 June 2017 (till 6 pm). Recruitment to the non-executives technical vacancies will be through Written Test and Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT). Except written test, rest others will be of qualifying nature only. Applicants should not be more than should not be more than 26 years of age as on 24 May 2017. The minimum age limit is 18 years.



Out of 14 vacancies, 8 are for Technical Attendant I posts in the States of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.



While Diploma holders are eligible for Engineering Assistant (Mechanical, Electrical, T&I) post, Matric / 10th pass and ITI pass is required to apply for Technical Attendant I post.



Applicants shall have to submit the applications online at iocl.com along with fee of Rs 100. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.



'The fee is to be paid through online mode only through SBI collect as indicated in Pipelines Recruitment portal. No other mode of fee payment would be acceptable. The Bank Charges/transaction fee/service tax etc., as applicable, while making fee, is to be borne by the candidate,' reads the official notification.



