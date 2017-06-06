Indian Oil Corporation Limited: Recruitment For Research Officer/ Manager Posts, Apply At Iocl.com IOCL, Faridabad has invited applications for research officer, research manager, chief research manager posts.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates with PhD and Master's degree (having relevant experience, as well), for recruitment to the posts of research officer, research manager and chief research manager. Online applications can be submitted till 7 July 2017 (11.59 pm). Applicants should take care while applying online and should not submit multiple applications, as IOCL will consider the recent one and fees paid for all the other applications will not be refunded. Candidates cannot apply for more than one post.



Regarding educational qualification the official notification state that, 'Qualification should only be obtained through Full Time Regular Course from a recognized University / Institute / Board. Qualifications obtained through distance / Part time will not be considered.'



IOCL will select candidates on the basis of their performance in personal interview and medical examination report given by designated physician and subject to fulfillment of other eligibility criteria.



