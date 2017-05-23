Odisha Mining Corporation Limited: Recruitment Open For Manager Posts

Odisha Mining Corporation Limited has released job notification for recruiting eligible candidates to the posts of Deputy Manager and Manager. The recruitment is open in the various streams like mining, geology, HR, Finance, Civil, Electrical, forest and environment. Interested candidates, only after going through the eligibility can apply to the posts. The last date for submission of applications is 6 June 2017. In order to submit their application, candidates have to download the form available in the official website omcltd.in.'Submit the same duly filled in along with self-attested copies of certificates / documents in support of date of birth, Qualification, Marks obtained, Competency Certificate, relevant work experience, date of entry into Govt./ PSUs/ other organisation services, amount of last salary in hardcopy to the Dy. General Manager (Personnel),' reads the official notification.There is no examination fee for applying to the recruitment process.As a part of the selection process, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their career marks and will then undergo interview process.'The result will be published in OMC website www.omcltd.in and the selected candidates will be issued appointment letter through speed post / registered post for joining the post at respective places of posting.'