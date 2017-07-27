4688 Vacancies Open For Recruitment At National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh A total of 4468 contractual vacancies have been notified under National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Share EMAIL PRINT Government Jobs In Uttar Pradesh, Vacancies Under NHM, Apply Now New Delhi: A total of 4468 contractual vacancies have been notified under National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh (UP). Recruitment is open for the posts of ANM, Staff Nurse, Laboratory Technician and Lab Attendant. Interested candidates only after fulfilling their eligibility can apply for the posts online before 14 August 2017. Candidates in the age group of 18-40 years are encouraged to apply. Age limit differs for reserved categories. Along with online application candidates have to deposit fee of Rs 100 (Rs 50 for candidates belonging to reserved categories).



Details of the application process and online application portal are available at PARIKSHA portal (PAperless Recruitment for Intelligent, Knowledgeable, Skilled and Highly Able candidates). Candidates can access the same at pariksha.up.nic.in.



Out of the total number of vacancies, 2444 vacancies are for the unreserved category and 46 for ST category.



Eligibility criteria vary for each of the posts. Candidates with educational qualification with graduation, diploma, 102, class 10 pass are encouraged to apply. Those having Certified diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwife, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology can apply as well. Candidates are suggested to go through the official advertisement regarding the job before applying.



At the exam or assessment venue, candidates must carry the call letter issued to them along with photo identity proof (Driving Licence/ Voter's Card/ PAN Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self- attested Photocopy).



