Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited To Recruit For Stenographer, Office Assistant Posts UPPCL office assistant and stenographer recruitment has begun. Apply at uppcl.org.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has begun online registration for recruitment to the posts of office assistant and stenographer. The official job advertisement released at uppcl.org mentions the last date of registration to be 12 August. Candidates can apply online and deposit Rs 1000 as fees (fee relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved category). Out of the total number of vacancies available 2402 are for office assistant post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written and typing exam. Interested and eligible candidates only after going through the official notification available online should apply before the last date of submission of application.



For both the posts, the written test will be held in Hindi and English. While first round will carry 50 CCC level questions of NIELIT, the second round will comprise of 180 questions totaling to 180 marks and will carry questions from general knowledge, logical reasoning, general Hindi and general English. However the marking pattern will differ for each of the post. The language section in office assistant recruitment will carry 55 marks; while it will be 65 marks for stenographer recruitment exam.



