Government Jobs In Bihar, 92 Vacancies, Bihar Vikas Mission Recruitment Bihar Vikas Mission, a newly formed entity under Government of Bihar will recruit against 92 vacancies on contract (11 months).

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jobs in Bihar Vikas Mission, 92 Vacancies New Delhi: Bihar Vikas Mission, a newly formed entity under Government of Bihar has released job notification for hiring manpower on contract (11 months). Bihar Vikas Mission is will hire on its payroll for all posts available for recruitment (details are given below). A total of 92 vacancies are available for recruitment. Out of the total number of vacancies 29 posts are reserved for female candidates. Interested candidates can find details of the application at csd.bih.nic.in and bvmrecruitment.com. Other details can be found below.



Vacancy Details Department PMU Lead: 32 posts

MIS and Analytics Cell Lead: 28 posts

HR & Recruitment Expert: 4 posts

IT Expert: 8 posts

Accounts Expert: 1 post

Finance Expert: 7 posts

Procurement and Contract Management Expert: 8 posts

Legal Expert: 4 posts

The application sent by candidates will be processed by People Strong HR Services Pvt Ltd and Mancer Consulting Services Private Limited.



Though the recruitment will be done on contractual basis, however it may be renewed on employee performance.



During interview, candidates shall have to bring original certificates and other important documents along with their photocopies (self attested as well).



Click here for more



Bihar Vikas Mission, a newly formed entity under Government of Bihar has released job notification for hiring manpower on contract (11 months). Bihar Vikas Mission is will hire on its payroll for all posts available for recruitment (details are given below). A total of 92 vacancies are available for recruitment. Out of the total number of vacancies 29 posts are reserved for female candidates. Interested candidates can find details of the application at csd.bih.nic.in and bvmrecruitment.com. Other details can be found below.The application sent by candidates will be processed by People Strong HR Services Pvt Ltd and Mancer Consulting Services Private Limited.Though the recruitment will be done on contractual basis, however it may be renewed on employee performance.During interview, candidates shall have to bring original certificates and other important documents along with their photocopies (self attested as well).Click here for more Jobs News