Government Jobs In Bihar, 92 Vacancies, Bihar Vikas Mission Recruitment

Bihar Vikas Mission, a newly formed entity under Government of Bihar will recruit against 92 vacancies on contract (11 months).

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2017 10:02 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Jobs In Bihar, 92 Vacancies, Bihar Vikas Mission Recruitment

Jobs in Bihar Vikas Mission, 92 Vacancies

New Delhi:  Bihar Vikas Mission, a newly formed entity under Government of Bihar has released job notification for hiring manpower on contract (11 months). Bihar Vikas Mission is will hire on its payroll for all posts available for recruitment (details are given below). A total of 92 vacancies are available for recruitment. Out of the total number of vacancies 29 posts are reserved for female candidates. Interested candidates can find details of the application at csd.bih.nic.in and bvmrecruitment.com. Other details can be found below.

Vacancy Details
  • Department PMU Lead: 32 posts
  • MIS and Analytics Cell Lead: 28 posts
  • HR & Recruitment Expert: 4 posts
  • IT Expert: 8 posts
  • Accounts Expert: 1 post
  • Finance Expert: 7 posts
  • Procurement and Contract Management Expert: 8 posts
  • Legal Expert: 4 posts

The application sent by candidates will be processed by People Strong HR Services Pvt Ltd and Mancer Consulting Services Private Limited.

Though the recruitment will be done on contractual basis, however it may be renewed on employee performance.

During interview, candidates shall have to bring original certificates and other important documents along with their photocopies (self attested as well).

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READBeijing Offers To Rename China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Then Presses Delete
Government Jobsgovt jobsgovernment jobs in Bihargovt jobs in BiharBiahr Vikas Mission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................