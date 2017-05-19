Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited: Asst Manager, Executive Assistant Recruitment, Contract Posts

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has released job notification for selecting candidates in the Finance & Accounts division. The recruitment will be held for the post of Assistant Manager and Executive Assistants. 'The maximum age limit for the posts of Assistant Manager is 40 years and for Executive Assistants 32 years.' The total of number of vacancies is 12; out of which 8 are available in the Executive Assistant post.The contract appointment will be for 3 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in interview.Candidates shall have to apply online. After submitting application candidates have to take a printout of the same and the forward the same along with copies of all the relevant certificates, testimonials in support of qualification and experience prescribed for the post.The last date for submission of application is 17 June 2017 (4.00 pm). Other details of the application submission process can be found from the notification.Candidates can check the official notification at www.bmrc.co.in.