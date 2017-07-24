Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment For 115 Vacancies; Check Details Here Recruitment Cell, Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released job notification, online application submission for which will begin tomorrow.

276 Shares EMAIL PRINT Government Jobs At Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Recruitment For 115 Vacancies; Apply Now At Rajyasabha.nic.in New Delhi: Recruitment Cell, Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released job notification, online application submission for which will begin tomorrow. Online applications can be submitted by graduates, postgraduates in the relevant field. Vacancies have been notified for the posts of Parliamentary Interpreter (English/ Hindi), Parliamentary Interpreter (Odia), Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Protocol/ Executive Officer, Stenographer (English), Security Assistant Grade-II, Secretariat Assistant(English), Secretariat Assistant (Hindi), Secretariat Assistant (Urdu), Translator and Proof Reader. The official job notification has been released at rajyasabha.nic.in.



The last date for submission of online application is 18 August 2017.

Rajya Sabha Recruitment: Eligibility Details

Parliamentary Interpreter (English/Hindi): Master's degree in English with medium of Hindi Language upto degree level or Master's degree in Hindi with medium of English Language upto degree level.

Parliamentary Interpreter (Odia): Master's degree with Odia up to degree level.



Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Protocol/Executive Officer: Bachelor's degree



Stenographer (English): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum Shorthand speed of 80 w.p.m. in English.



Security Assistant Gr. II: Bachelor's degree



Secretariat Assistant (English): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in English on computer



Secretariat Assistant (Hindi): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in Hindi on computer.



Secretariat Assistant (Urdu): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in Urdu on computer.



Translator: Master's degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level or Master's degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level or Master's degree in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the degree level and Diploma/ Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa. Or At least 2 years' experience in Translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or the State /Union Territory Government or an organization of the Central or the State/Union Territory Government or the Secretariat of the Legislature of a State/Union Territory or the Lok Sabha Secretariat or the office of a High Court or the Supreme Court of India.



Proof Reader: Bachelor's degree from a recognised university with English or Hindi as a subject; and Diploma in Printing Technology or P.G. Diploma in Book Publishing from any Institute approved by AICTE; or 3 years' experience of working in any Printing Press/Publishing House in a salaried post duties of which mainly involve proof reading.



Read also: CBSE UGC NET November 2017: Notification To Be Released Today



Candidates should note that the qualification must have been obtained from a recognized University or Institute.



Click here for more





Recruitment Cell, Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released job notification, online application submission for which will begin tomorrow. Online applications can be submitted by graduates, postgraduates in the relevant field. Vacancies have been notified for the posts of Parliamentary Interpreter (English/ Hindi), Parliamentary Interpreter (Odia), Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Protocol/ Executive Officer, Stenographer (English), Security Assistant Grade-II, Secretariat Assistant(English), Secretariat Assistant (Hindi), Secretariat Assistant (Urdu), Translator and Proof Reader. The official job notification has been released at rajyasabha.nic.in.The last date for submission of online application is 18 August 2017.Parliamentary Interpreter (English/Hindi): Master's degree in English with medium of Hindi Language upto degree level or Master's degree in Hindi with medium of English Language upto degree level.Parliamentary Interpreter (Odia): Master's degree with Odia up to degree level.Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Protocol/Executive Officer: Bachelor's degreeStenographer (English): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum Shorthand speed of 80 w.p.m. in English.Security Assistant Gr. II: Bachelor's degreeSecretariat Assistant (English): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in English on computerSecretariat Assistant (Hindi): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in Hindi on computer.Secretariat Assistant (Urdu): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in Urdu on computer.Translator: Master's degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level or Master's degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level or Master's degree in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the degree level and Diploma/ Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa. Or At least 2 years' experience in Translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or the State /Union Territory Government or an organization of the Central or the State/Union Territory Government or the Secretariat of the Legislature of a State/Union Territory or the Lok Sabha Secretariat or the office of a High Court or the Supreme Court of India.Proof Reader: Bachelor's degree from a recognised university with English or Hindi as a subject; and Diploma in Printing Technology or P.G. Diploma in Book Publishing from any Institute approved by AICTE; or 3 years' experience of working in any Printing Press/Publishing House in a salaried post duties of which mainly involve proof reading.Candidates should note that the qualification must have been obtained from a recognized University or Institute.Click here for more Jobs News