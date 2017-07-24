Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment For 115 Vacancies; Check Details Here

The last date for submission of online application is 18 August 2017.
Rajya Sabha Recruitment: Eligibility Details
Parliamentary Interpreter (English/Hindi): Master's degree in English with medium of Hindi Language upto degree level or Master's degree in Hindi with medium of English Language upto degree level.
Parliamentary Interpreter (Odia): Master's degree with Odia up to degree level.
Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Protocol/Executive Officer: Bachelor's degree
Stenographer (English): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum Shorthand speed of 80 w.p.m. in English.
Security Assistant Gr. II: Bachelor's degree
Secretariat Assistant (English): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in English on computer
Secretariat Assistant (Hindi): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in Hindi on computer.
Secretariat Assistant (Urdu): Bachelor's degree and possess a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in Urdu on computer.
Translator: Master's degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level or Master's degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level or Master's degree in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the degree level and Diploma/ Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa. Or At least 2 years' experience in Translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or the State /Union Territory Government or an organization of the Central or the State/Union Territory Government or the Secretariat of the Legislature of a State/Union Territory or the Lok Sabha Secretariat or the office of a High Court or the Supreme Court of India.
Proof Reader: Bachelor's degree from a recognised university with English or Hindi as a subject; and Diploma in Printing Technology or P.G. Diploma in Book Publishing from any Institute approved by AICTE; or 3 years' experience of working in any Printing Press/Publishing House in a salaried post duties of which mainly involve proof reading.
Read also: CBSE UGC NET November 2017: Notification To Be Released Today
Candidates should note that the qualification must have been obtained from a recognized University or Institute.
Click here for more Jobs News