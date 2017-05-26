News Flash
Assam Public Service Commission: Recruitment For Teaching/ Non Teaching Posts

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released official job notification for recruitment to teaching and non teaching posts in different colleges and institutes.

Updated: May 26, 2017 15:33 IST
New Delhi:  Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released official job notification for recruitment to teaching and non teaching posts in different colleges and institutes. '...under Assam Government in the scale of pay as indicated below and carrying usual allowances as admissible under Rules of the Govt. of Assam,' reads the official job notification. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment only if they fulfill the eligibility condition prescribed by the Commission. Details of the vacancy can be found below.

Vacancy Details
Assistant Professor (Tech.): 66 posts in Engineering Colleges of Assam
Assistant Professor (Non-Technical): 15 posts in Engineering Colleges of Assam
Librarian: 1 post in Engineering Colleges of Assam
Lecturer (Tech.): 113 posts in Polytechnics of Assam
Lecturer (Non-Tech.): 86 posts in Polytechnics of Assam
Librarian: 11 posts in Polytechnics of Assam
Senior Instructor: 61 posts in Polytechnics of Assam

Eligibility condition varies for each of the post. Candidates must go through the details available at apsc.nic.in.

The last date for submission of application is 27 June 2017 (during office hours).

'Only applications which are signed by the candidates and accompanied by all particulars as called for in the application form prescribed by the Commission only shall be considered and candidates fulfilling all the terms of the advertisement of the respective posts shall be called for a Screening test / Viva-voce interview where necessary as decided by the Commission,' says the Commission.

