APPSC Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2016-2017: Answer Keys Released, Check At Psc.ap.gov.in

1 Share EMAIL PRINT APPSC Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2016-2017: Answer Keys Released New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the recruitment exam held for Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in A.P. Collegiate Education Service. The answer keys have been released for the exams held from 6 June 2017 till 8 June 2017. The Commission has also asked candidates for raising objections. Candidates can do so in a specific format available in the Commission's website. Objections against the answer keys can be submitted before 15 June 2017, only, with supported documents.



'The Objections not supported by evidence and received after 15/06/2017 cannot be considered,' reads the official notification.



How to check APPSC Lecturer Exam Answer Key?

Go to the official web portal of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link 'Publication of Keys - Examinations held from 06/06/2017 to 08/06/2017 FN (Date wise) for notification No: 26/2016 - LECTURERS IN GOVERNMENT DEGREE COLLEGES IN A.P. COLLEGIATE EDUCATION SERVICE'

Click on the concerned subject

Raise objections, if required



