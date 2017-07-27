NIELIT To Recruit For Scientist, Technical Assistant Posts NIELIT recruitment 2017 to begin tomorrow (28 July 2017) for 340 Scientist and Technical Assistant posts.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released job notification for recruitment to the posts of Scientist- B and Scientific/ Technical assistant. Applications can be submitted by candidates with BE, BTech, MSc, MS and MCA qualification. Online application portal will open tomorrow (28 July 2017). Candidates can submit the application before 28 August 2017. Job notification can be found at nielit.gov.in, meity.gov.in, recruitment.nic.in and ccdisabilities.nic.in. A total of 259 vacancies are open for Scientific/ Technical Assistant post; 81 vacancies are for Scientist B post.



Who Can Apply?

Candidates with the following educational qualification and above 30 years of age are eligible to apply (age relaxation for reserved category candidates): BE/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Computer Engineering

BE/ B.Tech. in Information Technology

BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication

BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics & Telecommunication

M.Sc. (Physics) with one year of relevant experience

M. Sc. (Electronics /Applied Electronics) with one year of relevant experience

M.Sc./ MS/ MCA/ B.E/ B.Tech (Physics, Electronics, Applied Electronics, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunications, Computer and networking security, Software System, Information Technology, Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Bio-informatics, Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System(GIS), Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics, Computational linguistics, Information Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Design) Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and/ or interview (wherever applicable).



