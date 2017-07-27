NIELIT To Recruit For Scientist, Technical Assistant Posts

Who Can Apply?
Candidates with the following educational qualification and above 30 years of age are eligible to apply (age relaxation for reserved category candidates):
- BE/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
- BE/ B.Tech. in Information Technology
- BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication
- BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics & Telecommunication
- M.Sc. (Physics) with one year of relevant experience
- M. Sc. (Electronics /Applied Electronics) with one year of relevant experience
- M.Sc./ MS/ MCA/ B.E/ B.Tech (Physics, Electronics, Applied Electronics, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunications, Computer and networking security, Software System, Information Technology, Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Bio-informatics, Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System(GIS), Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics, Computational linguistics, Information Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Design)
