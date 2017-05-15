Goa Public Service Commission: Recruitment Open For Assistant Lecturer, Principal, Asst Conservator Of Forest Posts Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Lecturer, Principal and Assistant Conservator of Forests.

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Lecturer, Principal and Assistant Conservator of Forests. Interested candidates should apply at http://gpsc.goa.gov.in, only after ensuring their eligibility. The Commission will accept online applications, only, till 26 May 2017. While knowledge of Konkani is an essential eligibility condition, candidates with knowledge in Marathi are also eligible to apply.



'In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do,' says the Commission.



Vacancy Details

Assistant Lecturer in Anatomy: 1 post in Goa Medical College

Principal: 1 post in Government Polytechnic, Curchorem

Assistant Conservator of Forests: 1 post in Forest Department



While the maximum age limit for all posts is 45 years, it is 50 years for Principal post.



Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification available at http://gpsc.goa.gov.in and apply before the last date.



more



