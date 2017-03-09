GIC Officer Recruitment 2017, Know More About Selection Process

If you are all set to apply for General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) recruitment process, you must have adequate knowledge on the selection process. Candidates are suggested to go through the



Written Examination Details It will be held in April/ May 2017

Exam Centres: New Delhi NCR, Mumbai/Navi & Mumbai/Thane , Kolkata/ Greater Kolkata and Chennai.

Written exam scheme for general stream candidates: Higher Order reasoning ability/ critical thinking, test of reasoning, test of English language, test of general awareness, test of numerical ability and computer literacy and test in English language (Easy, precise and comprehension)

Written exam scheme for Specialists: Technical & Professional Knowledge Test in the relevant discipline , test of reasoning, test of English language, test of general awareness, test of numerical ability and computer literacy and test in English language (Eaasy, precise and comprehension)

Tests will be bilingual: English and Hindi except test of English Language

Total test timing 150 minutes. 30 minutes for Domain knowledge, 60 minutes for Part B objective and 60 minutes for Part C (descriptive). Interview

Interview will be held at selected centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from Corporation's website. Candidates have to submit important documents (details of which are mentioned in the official notification) in original and seld attested photocopies in support of eligibility during interview.



The final merit list will be in descending order of the marks secured by candidates.



