'Ghar Ghar Rozgar': 27,000 Jobless Youths In Punjab Get Appointment Letters

Mohali: As many as 27,000 appointment letters, including 3,000 for government posts, were given to unemployed youth, with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh personally handing over letters to 25 persons here today. The mega job fair was part of the Congress-led government's ambitious 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' scheme.
On the occasion, the chief minister announced the signing of 34 MoUs providing employment to around 2.80 lakh youth, besides immediate recruitment of another 50,000 people across various categories in government departments and organisations in the state.
Speaking at the distribution ceremony, the chief minister said the salary packages provided in the appointment letters ranged from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 21 lakh per annum.
He said his government was promoting a congenial atmosphere in the state, which would help boost the investment climate, thus paving the way for the creation of enormous job opportunities.
The government had identified a total of around 50,000 jobs for immediate recruitment, marking a beginning for large-scale recruitment across state departments and organisations, the CM said, as he unveiled the roadmap for implementing the 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' and 'Karobaar Mission', linking skills, employment and enterprise.
