GATE 2017: List Of PSUs Accepting GATE Score

New Delhi: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is mainly conducted for admission to M.Tech. and PhD programs offered at IITs and IISCs. Other than this GATE exam is also significant because many Private Sector Undertakings (PSUs) hire candidates for various posts based on their score in GATE exam. As many as 45 PSUs hire candidates who qualify GATE exam. These PSUs include BPCL, ONGC, BSNL, BARC, BHEL, IOCL etc. This year GATE was conducted by IIT Roorkee which recently released the answer key for the exam held in February. Based on the answer key, applicants must have developed an estimate of their score in the exam.
Here is a list of the PSUs which are yet to announce the recruitment drive based on GATE score:
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL): BSNL will soon release the recruitment notice for Junior Telecom Officer post through GATE score.
West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL): WBSEDCL began the application process yesterday and the last date to apply is March 24, 2017.
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL): NPCIL will begin the application process for recruitment of Executive Trainees on the basis of GATE 2017 score in the second or third week of March.
Cabinet Secretariat: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, will begin the recruitment process for various research posts based on GATE score in April 2017.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC Ltd.): ONGC will announce the recruitment schedule for Class I Executives (at E-1 level) based on GATE score in March/April 2017.
Some of the leading PSUs such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have already concluded the application process for recruitment based on GATE score.
