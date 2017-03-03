GATE 2017: List Of Ongoing Recruitment Through GATE Score

New Delhi: Here's a list of ongoing recruitment that accept GATE scores. This will be of great help to those candidates who are looking for government jobs on the basis of GATE score. Alternatively it will also benefit those candidates who have a valid GATE score and are looking for options. Most of the PSUs consider GATE scores for recruitment. Click here for the list of PSUs accepting GATE scores. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) gets huge response every year. The examination is primarily conducted for admission to M.Tech. and PhD programs offered at IITs and IISCs. However there's another important benefit of a valid GATE score.
Leading PSUs accept GATE score 2017 (some even accept GATE 2016 score) for recruitment to the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainees, Executive Trainees, etc. In other words, GATE score has become almost necessary to get a job in the most sought after PSUs.
Given below are the list of ongoing 'PSU recruitment through GATE 2017':
West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) is currently recruiting for Assistant Engineer post. A total of 112 vacancies have been announced by WBSEDCL. GATE-2017 Registration Number and securing qualifying marks in GATE- 2017 examination is a must to apply. Read more about WBSEDCL recruitment.
RITES has invited candidates with valid GATE score (2017 or 2016) to apply for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GETs). The last date for submission of application is 19 April. Read more about it.
BSNL will start the recruitment for Junior Telecom Officers through GATE score on 6 March. The Junior Telecom Officer will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive (E-1) of Rs. 16, 400 - Rs. 40, 500 with annual increment @ 3% of basic pay plus IDA, HRA, Perks, Medical Benefits, etc. admissible as per BSNL Company rules. Click here for detail information on BSNL recruitment 2017 through GATE
Similarly, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will start the recruitment process in the second/ third week of March 2017. However candidates can get a brief idea about the recruitment process here.
