GATE 2017: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) To Begin Recruitment Process For 2510 Junior Telecom Officers Through GATE Score On March 6

EMAIL PRINT BSNL To Begin Recruitment For 2510 Junior Telecom Officer Through GATE New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the notification for the recruitment process for Graduate Engineers for the post of Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) from open market through valid GATE score. The recruitment process will begin on March 6, 2017 and end on April 6, 2017. The recruitment process will be held for almost 2510 vacancies. Candidates who wish to apply for JTO post with BSNL must have appeared in the GATE 2017 exam conducted in February this year by IIT Roorkee.



Scale of Pay for Junior Telecom Officer



The Junior Telecom Officer will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive (E-1) of Rs. 16, 400 - Rs. 40, 500 with annual increment @ 3% of basic pay plus IDA, HRA, Perks, Medical Benefits, etc. admissible as per BSNL Company rules.



Selection to a Particular Circle and Service Liability



The JRO is a circle based cadre and the candidates would be selected according to the vacancies available in a particular circle. The candidate will have to serve in the particular circle until they are promoted to the All India Cadre. Candidates will be allowed to apply for only one circle consequent upon their selection. The circle-wise merit list will be prepared based on the GATE 2017 score and circle-wise cut off will be decided on the basis of number of vacancies in each circle.



Selection Process



The prime criterion for selection is that the candidate must hold a valid GATE 2017 score card. BSNL will not hold any other exam or interview for selection. After the declaration of GATE 2017 result, BSNL will prepare a merit-list of selected candidates. The employment with BSNL will be confirmed after issuance of a final call or appointment letter to the candidate.



Click here for more



Click here for more







Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the notification for the recruitment process for Graduate Engineers for the post of Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) from open market through valid GATE score. The recruitment process will begin on March 6, 2017 and end on April 6, 2017. The recruitment process will be held for almost 2510 vacancies. Candidates who wish to apply for JTO post with BSNL must have appeared in the GATE 2017 exam conducted in February this year by IIT Roorkee.The Junior Telecom Officer will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive (E-1) of Rs. 16, 400 - Rs. 40, 500 with annual increment @ 3% of basic pay plus IDA, HRA, Perks, Medical Benefits, etc. admissible as per BSNL Company rules.The JRO is a circle based cadre and the candidates would be selected according to the vacancies available in a particular circle. The candidate will have to serve in the particular circle until they are promoted to the All India Cadre. Candidates will be allowed to apply for only one circle consequent upon their selection. The circle-wise merit list will be prepared based on the GATE 2017 score and circle-wise cut off will be decided on the basis of number of vacancies in each circle.The prime criterion for selection is that the candidate must hold a valid GATE 2017 score card. BSNL will not hold any other exam or interview for selection. After the declaration of GATE 2017 result, BSNL will prepare a merit-list of selected candidates. The employment with BSNL will be confirmed after issuance of a final call or appointment letter to the candidate.Click here for more GATE PSU Jobs Click here for more Jobs News