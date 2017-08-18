GAIL Announces Recruitment For Graduates, Postgraduates, Diploma Holders

Interested candidates can send their applications on or before 15 September 2017.

Jobs | | Updated: August 18, 2017 12:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GAIL Announces Recruitment For Graduates, Postgraduates, Diploma Holders

GAIL Recruitment 2017 For 151 Various Posts, Apply At gailonline.org

New Delhi:  GAIL India Limited has invited applications from graduates, postgraduates and diploma holders for recruitment to 151 vacancies available in the posts of Foreman (electrical, instrumentation), junior chemist, junior superintendent (official language), assistant (stores and purchase), accounts assistant and marketing assistant. In order to be eligible for the recruitment, applicants must have secured 55% marks in the qualifying degree (60% marks for foreman post). Candidates must also ensure that they have obtained the degrees through full time regular courses, only. Details of the recruitment can be obtained at gailonline.org.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READToday's Big Release: Bareilly Ki Barfi And Lalkar
GAILgovernment jobsrecruitment 2017gail recruitmentgailonline.org

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2 ReviewVishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................