GAIL Announces Recruitment For Graduates, Postgraduates, Diploma Holders

GAIL India Limited has invited applications from graduates, postgraduates and diploma holders for recruitment to 151 vacancies available in the posts of Foreman (electrical, instrumentation), junior chemist, junior superintendent (official language), assistant (stores and purchase), accounts assistant and marketing assistant. In order to be eligible for the recruitment, applicants must have secured 55% marks in the qualifying degree (60% marks for foreman post). Candidates must also ensure that they have obtained the degrees through full time regular courses, only. Details of the recruitment can be obtained at gailonline.org.