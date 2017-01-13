Freshers Need Not To Worry About The Prospects; Train Yourselves In Tech, There Are Plenty Of Jobs

New Delhi: There are still some bright spots for freshers who are searching for jobs even though the surveys and analysts predict a dull year in the job market after the demonetisation move by union government and the election of Donald Trump as the president of United States. According to global advisory, Willis Towers Watson, only 31% companies across the spectrum are positive about their hiring outlook in the next 12 months and employees are likely to see single digit salary hikes for the first time since 2011.



But there is a good news for freshers in digital field, freshers have witnessed a significant jump in their pay package in 2016 over the previous year and the number of jobs offered with a salary package of over Rs 6 lakh grew by 85 per cent, says a survey by job assessment firm Aspiring Minds, conducted by fresher jobs portal Myamcat.com. According to the survey, the most in-demand job role, based on the number of applications received, was software developers. Around 38 per cent of the pie of job applications were in the field of software developers or web architects. Since the country is getting ready for various digitization programmes across different fields, the chances of rise in job opportunities evident in industries related to 'digital' or industries using 'digital' as a mode of operation.



As per Aspiring Minds's findings, the second top job for freshers was marketing and sales. Within marketing, digital marketing emerged as the most popular job role with 21 per cent marketing jobs available in that sector. And there is more to cheer people who are earning their certificates in tech and related fields: With the rise in big data and data science, the number of job postings for Data Analyst, Data Scientist and Data Engineer saw a rise year-on-year by over 30 per cent.



Here is a check list for the freshers when they go out for job hunting:



Make sure you have some exposure to the technical aspects of the process the company you are applying to or the industry you are planning to join.



Attend computer/tech related crash courses, small time courses, certificate courses, diploma courses with your main university course.



Make sure you do your internship with a credible company in your field.



Most important thing in this process is; don't read things discourage you from following your dream, especially the surveys and reports talking about job loss and dull movement in the hiring market.



(With inputs from PTI)



