Budget
Collapse
Expand

Federal Bank Recruitment 2017: Apply For Specialist Officers (Trade Finance) Post

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 03, 2017 12:45 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Federal Bank Recruitment 2017: Apply For Specialist Officers (Trade Finance) Post

Federal bank recruitment

New Delhi:  Federal Bank has released an official notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers (Trade Finance) in Scale II. Bank job seekers can apply online at the official website of the Bank at federalbank.co.in. Applications should be submitted till 15 March 2017. Only those candidates who have not exceeded 30 years of age (as on 1 January 2017) can apply for the post. Other details related to the recruitment can be found below.

Eligibility criteria for Federal bank recruitment
Candidates willing to apply must have the following educational qualification:
  • Graduation/ Postgraduation in Finance/ International Business with minimum 50% marks
  • Have a strong understanding and insight into international trade finance with minimum 2 years experience from a commercial bank and / or from operational finance departments in other large sized companies with international operations
  • Experience within the trade finance products and services including letters of credit and international guarantees and fluent in business English
  • Qualifications like CA, ICWA, CFA, MBA (Finance OR International Business), CDCS Certification and CA, ICWA, CFA, MBA (Finance OR International Business), CDCS Certification are desirable
The selection procedure will consist of Online Aptitude Test and / or Group Discussion and Personal Interview or it can be any other mode of selection which will be decided by the Bank. The online test is likely to be held at Bangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Candidates should apply online and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Recently online registration has been completed for Federal Bank Probationary Officer recruitment. The online aptitude test for the same will be held on 11 March 2017.

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READTesla Boss Elon Musk Accepts 5th Grader's Marketing Advice, Thanks Her On Twitter
Federal BankFederal Bank recruitmentfederal bank recruitment 2017federalbank.co.in

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLogan

................................ Advertisement ................................