Federal Bank Recruitment 2017: Apply For Specialist Officers (Trade Finance) Post

Eligibility criteria for Federal bank recruitment
Candidates willing to apply must have the following educational qualification:
- Graduation/ Postgraduation in Finance/ International Business with minimum 50% marks
- Have a strong understanding and insight into international trade finance with minimum 2 years experience from a commercial bank and / or from operational finance departments in other large sized companies with international operations
- Experience within the trade finance products and services including letters of credit and international guarantees and fluent in business English
- Qualifications like CA, ICWA, CFA, MBA (Finance OR International Business), CDCS Certification and CA, ICWA, CFA, MBA (Finance OR International Business), CDCS Certification are desirable
Candidates should apply online and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Recently online registration has been completed for Federal Bank Probationary Officer recruitment. The online aptitude test for the same will be held on 11 March 2017.
Click here for more Jobs News