ESIC UDC Exam Marks Released Online At Esic.Nic.In

New Delhi: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the marks of all the candidates who had appeared for the computer based examination held for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk. The examination was held for different regions in March 2016. Candidates who had appeared for the examination on 18, 19, 21 and 27 March 2016 can now view their marks online. ESIC UDC exam result is still under process. ESIC has asked candidates to check their score and their particulars before finalization of results. Candidates can check the information and discrepancy may be intimated to the concerned office of ESIC along with details like application reference number, roll number, name, etc.
Candidates should note that request for change can be made through email or written application. Concerns must be sent to the respective office of ESIC for which the candidate had applied. The last date for requests as such is 28 February 2017. Details of ESIC offices (email id and address) are given in the official notification released at the official portal (esic.nic.in).
For the post of Upper Division Clerk in ESIC, candidates will be shortlisted for Computer Skill Test, syllabus of which will be updated by the appointing authorities.
How to check ESIC Upper Division Clerk Exam Marks Online?
Go to the official webpage of ESIC at esic.nic.in
Click on the 'recruitment' tab
Go to the link titled 'Click Here to View Marks for the Post of UDC in ESIC'
Enter application reference number and date of birth
Submit the details
Click here for more Jobs News