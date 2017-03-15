ESIC UD Clerk Computer Based Exam 2016 Results Declared; Check Now

New Delhi: Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the results of the Computer Based Examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk in ESIC for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Himachal Region, Karnataka region, Madhya Pradesh and Head Quarters office, Delhi which was held in the, month of March, 2016. "The following is the list of candidates shortlisted for Computer Skill Test for the post of Upper Division Clerk for the states of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Region/Office", said the official results notification from ESIC on the results of both the states.
The results of the ESIC UDC computer based examination for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Himachal Region, Karnataka region, Madhya Pradesh region and Head Quarters office, Delhi have been organized in the order of S. No, Application Reference No, Roll No, Name of the Candidate, Date of Birth and Category / Sub-Category 1.
ESIC in its notification has said that, the instructions regarding conduct of Computer Skill Test for the post of UDC will be uploaded on ESIC website separately.
Since the applications for the above post were called online only and hard copy of application along with documents in support of their eligibility for the post was not called from the candidates, the candidature of all the candidates short listed for Computer Skill Test is purely provisional subject of fulfillment of eligibility criteria with regard to age, essential qualification, experience and reservation etc, added the notification from ESIC.
ESIC UDC Computer Based Exam Results: How To Check
Follow these steps to know your results:
Go to the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation
Click on the recruitment link given in the home page
Click on the results
See your results
