DU Teachers Allege University Administration Is Tampering With Service Condition

A number of teachers from various departments of Delhi University today alleged that the administration is "tampering" with their service conditions, that has led to hurdles in their confirmation and erected barriers in taking up research work. They also alleged that Vice Chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi was taking unsatisfactory decisions causing inconvenience to the teacher community. "For over two years, around 70 teachers belonging to department of African studies, commerce, social work, political science and cluster innovation centre have not received their confirmations," said Surendra Kumar, Assistant Professor in department of History.According to Ordinance Eleven, Section 1-A of Delhi University - teachers shall be on probation for a period of a year and may further be extended by not more than 12 twelve months.However, the DU administration, two days back issued a web-link to the protesting teachers through e-mail and has asked them to fill a form to avail confirmation."The link leads to an online form which asks if we are applying for a new job. We don't understand why there should be a scrutiny after 2.5 years of service," said a woman assistant professor on the condition of anonymity."If the move is not opposed, confirmation letters may be denied to teachers and lead to uncertainty," she said.The ordinance also says, a particular teacher should be communicated about his job not being confirmed within 11 months of his/her appointment through executive council. "If not communicated, the teacher is deemed confirmed without any notification," she said.A confirmation can allow a teacher to take up research work in other varsities, avail study leave in DU and take up research within the university apart from several other benefits."Without confirmations, one can neither take up PhD, nor avail study leave for PhD work within the university and no leave and travel conveyance and other benefits," said the professor.According to another professor who has been affected by the move, confirmations happened smoothly during tenure of former vice-chancellor Dinesh Singh."Letters were issued within 11 months sans any notifications," he added.The teachers also expressed their concern on terming physical education teachers as non-teaching staff. "Services conditions are being tampered by VC Tyagi who has teaching experience but not experience in administration," said the professor."Since the beginning of the tenure of the present VC, the decisions he has been taking has not satisfied us," he said. The university administration was unavailable for any comments.