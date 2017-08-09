DSSSB Announces Recruitment Process For More Than 15000 Posts In Delhi More than 15000 vacancies have been announced by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

More than 15000 vacancies have been announced by DSSSB New Delhi: In a recent job notification that is sure to be a good news for all candidates seeking government jobs in Delhi more than 15000 vacancies have been announced by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) under various departments of Government of NCT of Delhi and its autonomous bodies. Online registration for the same will begin on 25 August 2017 and will continue till 15 September 2017. Eligible candidates should apply at dsssbonline.nic.in before 5 pm of the last date. 'Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected,' reads the official notification.



In order to be eligible for online registration, candidates must go through the detailed eligibility criteria set by DSSSB. While Diploma holders are eligible for junior engineer post, male candidates with 10+2 pass qualification can apply for patwari post.



10+2 pass candidates with CTET qualification along with Two year's Diploma Programme in special education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India in any Category of Disability are eligible to apply for 1540 special educator (primary) posts.



Likewise CTET qualified candidates can also apply for the 4366 primary teacher posts available under Municipal Corporation of Delhi and must satisfy other criteria set by the recruiting body.



Close to 9000 vacancies are open for recruitment in the Directorate of Education. Vacancies are available for the posts of Assistant Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Drawing Teacher, PGT, TGT, Domestic Science Teacher, Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellor and Music Teacher.



Currently DSSSB is also recruiting graduates for many vacancies in Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Delhi Jal Board, Food Safety Department, Directorate of Training and Technical Education and Services Department.



