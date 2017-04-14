DSSSB JE And Other Posts Recruitment: Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Know About Exam Rules

49 Shares EMAIL PRINT DSSSB Admit Card to be released on 18 April New Delhi: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct examination for recruitment to Junior Engineer, Drawing Teacher, Domestic Sc Teacher and Physical Education Teacher. The exam is scheduled to be held on 30 April 2017. Admit cards for the same will be available for download from 18 April 2017 (10.00 am). Concerned candidates can download the e-admit card till 29 April 2017 (11.59 pm). Candidates, all prepared, to appear for the exam must know about certain important exam rules before appearing for the same.



DSSSB Exam Rules

Candidates must take admit card and ID Proof (in original) to the exam centre

Candidates must take one passport size photograph and one post card photograph (recent in both the cases)

Exam will be objective type and will comprise of 200 questions totaling to 200 marks

For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted

After the completion of the exam, candidates shall have to deposit the OMR answer sheet and 2nd page of the admit card. Candidates can take the question booklet with them, however.

As an examinee, you must not take mobile phones/ cellular phone, ear phones, books, notes, electronic watches and other devices that facilitate communication to the exam hall.

Reporting Time: 8.30 am to 9.30 am

Exam Time: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

Entry will be closed at 9.30 am



