DSSSB Recruitment Notification Released, Apply From 1 August

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released recruitment notification, online application for which can be submitted from 1 August. The recruitment will be held for posts under various departments of Govt. of NCT of Delhi and its autonomous bodies. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in one tier and two tier examinations and skill test (wherever applicable). Along with the online application, candidates shall have to pay examination fee of Rs 100 (Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Physically Handicapped & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.)

The examination will be held in Delhi only.

For one tier exam, candidates shall have to attempt questions from general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical & numerical ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension.

In Two Tier examinations, Tier I exam to be used for short listing only. Selection will be made on the basis of marks obtains in Tier II Examination.

DSSSB has declared the results for the exam held in March for recruitment to the post of TGT (Computer science). The cut off marks for general category is 90 and that for OBC is 68.6. The e-dossier module will open on 21 July and qualified candidates can submit their documents till 31 July.



Click here for more Job News

