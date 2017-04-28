DRDO Recruitment 2017: JRF And RA Fellowship Notification Released

New Delhi:  INMAS, DRDO has released online notification for the award of Research Associateship (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) is one of the premiere institutes of DRDO and is engaged in biomedical research activities. Candidates who wish to pursue defence related research can apply for the JRF and RA fellowships. After selection, RAs will get Rs 40000 (+HRA as per DRDO rules) and JRFs will get Rs 25000 with the same conditions.

DRDO JRF & RA Fellowship: Important Points
  • Research Associates: 3 vacancies
  • Junior Research Fellow: 14 vacancies
  • Educational Qualification for JRF: M.Sc/B.Tech/B.E./M.Tech/M.E./M.Pharm in the Subject/Discipline applied for and having qualified the NET/LS of UGC-CSIR or GATE. Candidate must have first class degree in the above mentioned qualifications
  • Educational Qualification for RA: "MSc with PhD in relevant Subject. Candidates having provisional degree certificate by the closing date for application, will also be eligible to apply. (OR) M.Tech/M.Pharm with 03 years of research experience (post- M.Pharm/M.Tech) and at least one research article published as primary author in SCI indexed journal."
Candidates must send their application in the given format (at drdo.gov.in) and it with complete bio data to the concerned address (details can be found at the official notification).

