DRDO Recruitment 2017: JRF And RA Fellowship Notification Released

DRDO JRF & RA Fellowship: Important Points
- Research Associates: 3 vacancies
- Junior Research Fellow: 14 vacancies
- Educational Qualification for JRF: M.Sc/B.Tech/B.E./M.Tech/M.E./M.Pharm in the Subject/Discipline applied for and having qualified the NET/LS of UGC-CSIR or GATE. Candidate must have first class degree in the above mentioned qualifications
- Educational Qualification for RA: "MSc with PhD in relevant Subject. Candidates having provisional degree certificate by the closing date for application, will also be eligible to apply. (OR) M.Tech/M.Pharm with 03 years of research experience (post- M.Pharm/M.Tech) and at least one research article published as primary author in SCI indexed journal."
