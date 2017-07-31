DRDO To Recruit For JRF Post At CVRDE; Interview On 20 August 2017 Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct interview on 20 August 2017 for selection of Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai.

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT DRDO Recruitment 2017 For JRF Post; Interview On 20 August, Details At Drdo.gov.in New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct interview on 20 August 2017 for selection of Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai. The interview will be held for a total of 17 vacancies. Upon selection candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 25000 per month and 'HRA and medical facilities shall be admissible as per rules.' The upper age limit is 28 years; relaxable by 5 years for SC/ ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.



Also Read: DRDO JRF Recruitment At NPOL Kochi



Details of the job notification can be found at drdo.gov.in. Online registration for the interview can be done till 12 August. Vacancies are available in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Computer Science Engineering disciplines.



Candidates with B.E / B.Tech in First Division with GATE or M.E/M.Tech with First Division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level are eligible to appear for the interview.



Important Note: Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 10 during online registration (Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC Non-creamy layer are exempted from the payment).

Before the interview, there will be a screening test.

Candidates working in Govt / Public sector / Autonomous bodies should bring "No Objection certificate" from the concerned Authority at the time of Interview.

Click here for more



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct interview on 20 August 2017 for selection of Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai. The interview will be held for a total of 17 vacancies. Upon selection candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 25000 per month and 'HRA and medical facilities shall be admissible as per rules.' The upper age limit is 28 years; relaxable by 5 years for SC/ ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.Details of the job notification can be found at drdo.gov.in. Online registration for the interview can be done till 12 August. Vacancies are available in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Computer Science Engineering disciplines.Candidates with B.E / B.Tech in First Division with GATE or M.E/M.Tech with First Division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level are eligible to appear for the interview.Click here for more Education News