DRDO To Recruit For JRF Post At CVRDE; Interview On 20 August 2017

Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 10 during online registration (Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC Non-creamy layer are exempted from the payment).

Before the interview, there will be a screening test.

Candidates working in Govt / Public sector / Autonomous bodies should bring "No Objection certificate" from the concerned Authority at the time of Interview.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct interview on 20 August 2017 for selection of Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai. The interview will be held for a total of 17 vacancies. Upon selection candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 25000 per month and 'HRA and medical facilities shall be admissible as per rules.' The upper age limit is 28 years; relaxable by 5 years for SC/ ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.Details of the job notification can be found at drdo.gov.in. Online registration for the interview can be done till 12 August. Vacancies are available in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Computer Science Engineering disciplines.Candidates with B.E / B.Tech in First Division with GATE or M.E/M.Tech with First Division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level are eligible to appear for the interview.