DRDO To Recruit For JRF Post At CVRDE; Interview On 20 August 2017

Also Read: DRDO JRF Recruitment At NPOL Kochi
Details of the job notification can be found at drdo.gov.in. Online registration for the interview can be done till 12 August. Vacancies are available in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Computer Science Engineering disciplines.
Candidates with B.E / B.Tech in First Division with GATE or M.E/M.Tech with First Division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level are eligible to appear for the interview.
Important Note:
- Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 10 during online registration (Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC Non-creamy layer are exempted from the payment).
- Before the interview, there will be a screening test.
- Candidates working in Govt / Public sector / Autonomous bodies should bring "No Objection certificate" from the concerned Authority at the time of Interview.
Click here for more Education News