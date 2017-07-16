DRDO Releases Interview Details For JRF Recruitment, Check Here

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released notifications regarding walk in interview for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) Ambernath and Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) Kochi. The tenure is initially for 2 years. Upper age limit for candidates is 28 years as on the date of interview. Candidates should note that those possessing graduate degrees must have NET qualification for being eligible for the interview. Candidates with higher degree need not have qualified NET. Even for few disciplines valid GATE score will also be accepted. Candidates must carry all documents in original to the interview venue.

Interview will be held at Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) Ambernath and Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) Kochi.

Interview at NMRL will be held on 22 July 2017 (11.00 am) for 7 posts. Candidates with postgraduate degree in Chemistry with first division and NET qualification are eligible to apply.

Interview at NPOL Kochi will be held on 20 August 2017 (9.00 am) for a total of 6 posts in electronics & communication engineering, computer science engineering and mechanical engineering disciplines. For interview at NPOL, 'Prospective candidates for the walk-in interview may e-mail their one-page bio-data to mohiths@npol.drdo.in by 17 Aug 2017 for making necessary administrative arrangements.'



