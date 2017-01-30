DRDO CEPTAM 08 Written Exam Tier I Results Out: Know How To Check

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organisation - DRDO's Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has published the resutls of CEPTAM 08 written examination (tier I) today. The aspirants can go to the official website of DRDO CEPTAM and check it.
About DRDO CEPTAM
The selection of candidates for direct recruitment for Technicians and Senior Technical Assistants in Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is through Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), Metcalfe House Complex, Delhi - 110054. All the laboratories/establishments under DRDO report the vacancies, together with the relevant details, including the reservation break-up, to CEPTAM.
How to Check the results of DRDO CEPTAM 08 Written Examination Tier - I
Step 1: Go the official website of DRDO
Step 2: Click on the link "CEPTAM 08: Written Examination (Tier - I)" flashing though "what's new" section on the left side of the page
Step 3: "CEPTAM-08: Status of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates after Written Examination (Tier-I)" is displayed there
Step 4: Click on the relevant results available there
Candidates can keep visiting the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) official website for more updates on the examinations and results.
