DRDO Apprenticeship Trainee Selection List For GTRE To Be Declared Soon

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will release the selection list for apprenticeship training at Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) Bangalore. DRDO in an official update has given the information about the result which says, 'Selection of Apprenticeship Trainees (Graduate, Diploma & ITI) for 2017-18 at GTRE, Bangalore : Results for call for Interview / Selection for the Apprenticeship Training at GTRE, Bangalore will be announced shortly.' Candidates who had registered for the exam can expect the selection list soon at the official website drdo.gov.in.There will be no written test for selecting candidates, however in order to be eligible for the 150 vacancies candidates shall have to appear for interview; the list of candidates for interview is expected to be out soon.Candidates shall not wait long for the interview list as DRDO will announce the final selection list on 27 September. Date of joining at GTRE Bangalore will be 3 October 2017.DRDO had invited applications from, 'those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidate are only eligible to apply,' reads the official notification. Further it also said that those candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization and who have more than one year work experience are not eligible to apply.Click here for more Job News