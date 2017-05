DRDO Announces Scientist Recruitment Against Backlog Vacancies

Online application started on the date of publication of recruitment advertisement in Employment News

Online application closes on 21 days after publication of the advertisement in Employment News

Personal Interview: July 2017 and September 2017 for Naval Engineering

Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) for Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited application from eligible Indian Nationals for the posts of Scientist 'B' in DRDO level-10. The vacancies advertised are backlog vacancies for OBC and reserved categories. Except for naval Engineering branch, for recruitment to all other advertised branch a candidate ought to have valid GATE 2015/2016/2017 score. The candidates also need to have at least first class graduate degree in a relevant engineering stream.OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 31 yearsSC/ST: 33 yearsNote: For relaxation in upper age limit, check the detailed recruitment notification.Candidates who fulfill all the eligibility conditions can apply online on the official website (rac.gov.in). They will be required to upload a file containing scanned copies of all the required certificates.The application fee for OBC-NCL candidates is Rs. 100. There is no application fee for SC/ST candidates.Candidates would be screened on the basis of their GATE score. In case of Naval Engineering stream, candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview at Delhi/Bangalore/Hyderabad/Pune. Candidates will be able to download their interview call letter through the candidate's login.Click here for more Recruitment and Jobs News