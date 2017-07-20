Directorate Of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh Releases Notice For PAT 2017 For In-Service Teachers The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released notice for Professional Advancement Test (PAT) for the eligible in-service teachers in the cadre of SGBT, Junior Inspector of schools.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT DGE, Andhra Pradesh Releases Notice For PAT 2017 For In-Service Teachers New Delhi: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released notice for Professional Advancement Test (PAT) for the eligible in-service teachers in the cadre of SGBT, Junior Inspector of schools, Automatic Advancement Scheme Examination for Grade II Pandits, P.E.T's and for Special Teachers in Craft, Tailoring, Sewing, Drawing, Agriculture and Radio Technology, Music, and Simple Orientation Test for Grade I Pandits. The exam will be conducted in the month of September 2017. The exact date for the exam will be announced later.



As per the notice, techers who intend to appear for the above mentioned tests will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 200 through challan to the following Head of Account



0202 - Education, Sports Art and Culture

01 - General Education

102 - Secondary Education

06 - Director of Government Examinations

001 - Other Receipts

D.D.O. Code - 27000303001



Applicants should note that the examination fee will be accepted only through challan and no demand draft will be accepted. DDO Code should be mentioned clearly in the challan form if required.



The last date to submit the examination fee through challan is August 5, 2017 and the last date to submit application fee with challan to the concerned DEO is August 11, 2017. The last date for submission of figure statement, NRs with soft copy (CD) and challans by the DEO to the DGE, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad is August 19, 2017.



The application form can be obtained from the concerned District Education Officer (DEO) or can be downloaded from the website: www.bseap.org. Applicant should make sure to submit the application to the DEO of the concerned district only.



