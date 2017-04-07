Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam Notifies Recruitment Of 3088 Lower Primary And 2939 Upper Primary Teachers

Important Dates
Commencement of Application Process: April 8, 2017
Last date to apply online: April 30, 2017
Eligibility Criteria for Lower Primary Teachers
- Candidate should have 50% in Higher Secondary or its equivalent or graduate degree from UGC recognized university
- Valid LP TET score
- 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes
Eligibility Criteria for Upper Primary Teachers
- Graduate degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university
- Valid UP TET score
- 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed. or D.Ed. or B.Ed. in Special Education
Note: In case of Upper Primary Teacher recruitment, candidates who have passed TET for 6th Scheduled Areas are not eligible. Also candidates who have passed TET for Madrassa are only eligible for posts of Hindi Teacher and Arabic Teacher.
Age Limit
Candidate must not be younger than 18 years of age and older than 43 years of age as on January 1, 2016. Candidates belonging to SC, ST (P), ST (H) and Physically Handicapped category will be given a relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit as per the norms of Assam government.
