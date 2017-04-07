Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam Notifies Recruitment Of 3088 Lower Primary And 2939 Upper Primary Teachers

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT DEE, Assam Notifies Recruitment Of 6027 Primary Teachers New Delhi: Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has released notification for the recruitment of 3088 Lower Primary and 2939 Upper Primary Teachers. The online application process will start from tomorrow. The selection for the posts would be done on the basis of a merit list and document verification. Candidates applying for Lower Primary Teacher recruitment must have valid Lower Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (LP TET) score. Candidates applying for Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment must have valid Upper Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) score.



Important Dates



Commencement of Application Process: April 8, 2017

Last date to apply online: April 30, 2017



Eligibility Criteria for Lower Primary Teachers Candidate should have 50% in Higher Secondary or its equivalent or graduate degree from UGC recognized university

Valid LP TET score

2 year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes

Eligibility Criteria for Upper Primary Teachers Graduate degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university

Valid UP TET score

2 year Diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed. or D.Ed. or B.Ed. in Special Education

Note: In case of Upper Primary Teacher recruitment, candidates who have passed TET for 6th Scheduled Areas are not eligible. Also candidates who have passed TET for Madrassa are only eligible for posts of Hindi Teacher and Arabic Teacher.



Age Limit



Candidate must not be younger than 18 years of age and older than 43 years of age as on January 1, 2016. Candidates belonging to SC, ST (P), ST (H) and Physically Handicapped category will be given a relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit as per the norms of Assam government.



