Direct Recruitment In Central Government Jobs Has Decreased By 89%, Says Union Minister

Direct recruitment in central government jobs has declined by 89 per cent in 2015 in comparison to the year 2013, Lok Sabha was informed today. Total appointments made through direct recruitment have slided down from 1,51,841 in 2013, 1,26,261 in 2014 to 15,877 in 2015 which is a sharp decline of 89 per cent as compared to the year 2013, according to the data presented in the House. There is also a 90 per cent decline in the direct recruitment of reserved category candidates in the central government jobs in the year 2015 as compared to 2013.The data for appointments made through direct recruitment in central government jobs was provided today by Minister of State for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh in response to a written reply to a question.The data provided for 74 ministries shows that 92,928 candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes were appointed through direct recruitment in the year 2013.In 2014, the numbers declined to 72,077 (69 ministries) which plummeted to only 8,436 (50 ministries) in the year 2015 which is a sharp decline of 90 per cent as compared to 2013, the government data shows. "As per the data received from 79 ministries and departments for the year 2014-15, 18,822 employees (8.56 per cent) were recruited from minority communities in government services and PSUs," the Minister said.He said as per the data received from 44 ministries and departments for the year 2015-16, 2,851 employees (7.5 per cent) were recruited from minority communities. "The posts sanctioned in government ministries and departments are required to be filled as per the recruitment rules as and when vacancies arise."The filling up of posts is a continuous process depending on the vacancies arising across ministries and departments during the years and action calenders of the recruitment agencies," the Minister said. He said that in this regard all ministries and departments have been requested to take advance action for reporting vacancy position with respect to direct recruitment posts to recruitment agencies such as Union Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission etc."Further, all ministries and departments have also been requested for timely convening of the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting for filling up of promotional posts," he said.