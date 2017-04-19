Dena Bank PO Recruitment 2017 Through Admission To PGDBF Course

47 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dena Bank PO Recruitment, Admission to PGDBF Course at Amity University New Delhi: Dena Bank has invited applications from bank job aspirants for admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGD-B&F) through 'Amity University'. "On completion of these processes, the candidates will be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I ", says the Bank update. This is great news for all those candidates who aspire to join a public sector bank. The online registration, for the same, must be done before 9 May 2017. The total number of student intake is 300 and 3 batches of students will be inducted in Amity University.



Only those candidates who are in the age group of 20-29 years and have a bachelor's degree with minimum 60% are eligible to apply for Dena Bank PO recruitment through PGDBF course. Details of the relaxation in terms of age and qualification can be found from the official notification. Dena Bank Recruitment 2017: Apply For PO Post Till 9 May



Candidates should apply online at the official website of Dena Bank at denabank.com. Online applications must be submitted along with application fee/ intimation charge of Rs 400 (Rs 50 for SC/ ST/ PWD category). Candidates have to pay online through their Debit card or Credit card only.



Candidates shall have to submit "Self-attested photocopy of the Graduation degree/ Mark sheet indicating 'Pass' and other educational testimonials should be kept ready for submission at the time of GD/Interview".



The Bank has released the tentative date of examination. As per the update, the exam is scheduled to be held on 11 June 2017.



