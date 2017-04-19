Dena Bank PO Recruitment 2017 Through Admission To PGDBF Course

Only those candidates who are in the age group of 20-29 years and have a bachelor's degree with minimum 60% are eligible to apply for Dena Bank PO recruitment through PGDBF course. Details of the relaxation in terms of age and qualification can be found from the official notification.
Dena Bank Recruitment 2017: Apply For PO Post Till 9 May
Candidates should apply online at the official website of Dena Bank at denabank.com. Online applications must be submitted along with application fee/ intimation charge of Rs 400 (Rs 50 for SC/ ST/ PWD category). Candidates have to pay online through their Debit card or Credit card only.
Candidates shall have to submit "Self-attested photocopy of the Graduation degree/ Mark sheet indicating 'Pass' and other educational testimonials should be kept ready for submission at the time of GD/Interview".
The Bank has released the tentative date of examination. As per the update, the exam is scheduled to be held on 11 June 2017.
