Delhi Public Library Invites Application For Recruitment Of 22 Multi Tasking Staff

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 28, 2017 18:54 IST
New Delhi:  Delhi Public Library, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, invites application from eligible candidates for direct recruitment for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). A total of 22 posts have been advertised out of which 4 posts are reserved for SC, 13 posts are reserved for OBC and 5 posts are for unreserved category candidates. The candidates would be hired in the pay band PB 1 Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade pay Rs. 1800.  

Important Dates

Date of advertisement - March 25-31, 2017
Last date to apply - within 60 days of publication of the advertisement in Employment News

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have completed Senior Secondary or equivalent from a recognized board/institute.
Certificate/Diploma in Library and Information Science. 

Age Limit

The upper age limit for the post of Multi Tasking Staff is 25 years. Age relaxation will be as per the norms of Government of India. The crucial date for determining the age of applicants will be the closing date for receipt of applications from candidates.

How to Apply

Candidates can download the prescribed format for application form the Delhi Public Library website and send in the completed form along with supporting documents viz. qualification and experience to the following address:

Dy. Director (Administration)
Delhi Public Library
S.P. Mukherjee Marg
Delhi 110006

Job Responsibilities

The job responsibilities of a Multi Tasking Staff  would include:
  • Performing duties in the library under the supervision of senior officers
  • Dusting and cleaning of books
  • Arrangement of books in shelves
  • Check post duties and other miscellaneous duties
  • Maintenance of current files
  • Docketing of letters
  • Keeping of files of various sections in the record room
  • Duplicating, Scanning, and Xeroxing work

