Delhi Public Library Invites Application For Recruitment Of 22 Multi Tasking Staff

Important Dates
Date of advertisement - March 25-31, 2017
Last date to apply - within 60 days of publication of the advertisement in Employment News
Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have completed Senior Secondary or equivalent from a recognized board/institute.
Certificate/Diploma in Library and Information Science.
Age Limit
The upper age limit for the post of Multi Tasking Staff is 25 years. Age relaxation will be as per the norms of Government of India. The crucial date for determining the age of applicants will be the closing date for receipt of applications from candidates.
How to Apply
Candidates can download the prescribed format for application form the Delhi Public Library website and send in the completed form along with supporting documents viz. qualification and experience to the following address:
Dy. Director (Administration)
Delhi Public Library
S.P. Mukherjee Marg
Delhi 110006
Job Responsibilities
The job responsibilities of a Multi Tasking Staff would include:
- Performing duties in the library under the supervision of senior officers
- Dusting and cleaning of books
- Arrangement of books in shelves
- Check post duties and other miscellaneous duties
- Maintenance of current files
- Docketing of letters
- Keeping of files of various sections in the record room
- Duplicating, Scanning, and Xeroxing work
