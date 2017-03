Delhi Public Library Invites Application For Recruitment Of 22 Multi Tasking Staff

Performing duties in the library under the supervision of senior officers

Dusting and cleaning of books

Arrangement of books in shelves

Check post duties and other miscellaneous duties

Maintenance of current files

Docketing of letters

Keeping of files of various sections in the record room

Duplicating, Scanning, and Xeroxing work

Delhi Public Library, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, invites application from eligible candidates for direct recruitment for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). A total of 22 posts have been advertised out of which 4 posts are reserved for SC, 13 posts are reserved for OBC and 5 posts are for unreserved category candidates. The candidates would be hired in the pay band PB 1 Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade pay Rs. 1800.Date of advertisement - March 25-31, 2017Last date to apply - within 60 days of publication of the advertisement in Employment NewsCandidate must have completed Senior Secondary or equivalent from a recognized board/institute.Certificate/Diploma in Library and Information Science.The upper age limit for the post of Multi Tasking Staff is 25 years. Age relaxation will be as per the norms of Government of India. The crucial date for determining the age of applicants will be the closing date for receipt of applications from candidates.Candidates can download the prescribed format for application form the Delhi Public Library website and send in the completed form along with supporting documents viz. qualification and experience to the following address:Dy. Director (Administration)Delhi Public LibraryS.P. Mukherjee MargDelhi 110006The job responsibilities of a Multi Tasking Staff would include: