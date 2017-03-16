Delhi Police Notifies Change in PEMT Dates For Constable Recruitment 2016

As per the official notification, the PEMT has been rescheduled and will begin on 3 April 2017 and will continue till 7 April 2017. Further candidates are suggested to appear for PEMT at 7.00 am.
Delhi police had released admit cards for PEMT for Delhi and Haryana candidates in the month of February. Candidates should note that while only dates have been rescheduled other information like venue, PEMT numbers, etc. remain unchanged.
Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card should download it right now. Details are given below.
How to download Delhi Police admit card 2017?
Go to the official portal of Delhi Police at delhipolice.nic.in
Click on the 'Recruitments' tab
Go to 'Download PEMT Admit Card'
Submit important details like registration number and date of birth
Selection Process of Delhi Police Constable Recruitment
- As a part of the selection process, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by Delhi Police region-wise.
- Only those candidates who qualify in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test will be eligible for the Computer based Written Examination. The written examination is scheduled to be held on 4 March 2017. The Computer based written examination will be conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) New Delhi on all India basis.