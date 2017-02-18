Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Admit Card Released for PEMT, Download at delhipolice.nic.in

New Delhi: Delhi police has released admit cards for the PEMT of temporary constable (executive) post (both male and female). Admit cards have been released for Delhi and Haryana only. Candidates can download the admit card online at the official portal of Delhi Police at delhipolice,nic.in. This news will definitely bring an end to the long wait of candidates belonging to Delhi and Haryana. Candidates of other States shall have to wait a bit longer in this regard. Details regarding the Delhi Police admit card 2017 can be found below.
How to download Delhi Police admit card 2017?
Go to the official portal of Delhi Police at delhipolice.nic.in
Click on the 'Recruitments' tab
Go to 'Download PEMT Admit Card'
Submit important details like registration number and date of birth
Selection Process
As a part of the selection process, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by Delhi Police region-wise.
Only those candidates who qualify in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test will be eligible for the Computer based Written Examination. The written examination is scheduled to be held on 4 March 2017. The Computer based written examination will be conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) New Delhi on all India basis.
About Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2016: Delhi Police had notified about constable (executive) recruitment previous year. A total of 4722 vacancies are available. Official notification was released at ssc.nic.in, which is also the examination conducting body of Delhi Police constable recruitment. After selection, candidates will be appointed under revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level - 03.
