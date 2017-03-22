Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2017: Interview List Announced For Assistant Manager Post

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited has released the GD/ interview list for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager- Electrical, Signal & Telecom and Civil. The interview has been scheduled for April 2017. Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the written test held on27 November 2016. It should be noted that the interview list has been released against the vacancy notification no Advt No. DMRC/OM/HR/I/2016. More about can be found below.
While 43 candidates have been shortlisted for the electrical discipline; 15 and 21 candidates have been placed in the interview list for Civil and Signal & Telecom respectively.
Interview Dates
Assistant Manager Electrical: 5, 6, 7 April 2017 (9.00 am sharp)
Assistant Manager Signal & Telecom: 8 April 2017 (9.00 am sharp)
Assistant Manager Civil: 10 April 2017 (9.00 am sharp)
Candidates are advised to attend GD/ Interview on designated dates only.
Interview Venue
Interview will be held at Metro Bhawan, (Auditorium, Ground Floor), Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001.
"The candidates must bring all the certificates etc. in original, with one set of attested copies in support of age, educational qualification, as mentioned in recruitment notification no. ADVT No. DMRC/OM/HR/I/2016 published in Employment News dated 24th September, 2016, by the time of GD/Interview", mentions the official notification.
