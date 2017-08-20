Delhi High Court For Speedy Decision To Regularise Kashmiri Migrant Teachers The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to take an expeditious decision on regularising Kashmiri migrant teachers who had fled their state in the wake of disturbances and were working in government and municipal schools here on contractual basis for about 13 years.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi High Court For Speedy Decision To Regularise Kashmiri Migrant Teachers New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to take an expeditious decision on regularising Kashmiri migrant teachers who had fled their state in the wake of disturbances and were working in government and municipal schools here on contractual basis for about 13 years. A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Deepa Sharma issued the direction after the Delhi government informed it that its Cabinet has approved regularisation of the migrant teachers, numbering around 180, and the assent of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal was awaited.



The government said the Cabinet decision was taken in the middle of July this year and the file was sent to the LG on July 24 for approval.



Noting the statement made by the Delhi government's additional standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the court said it "expects that an expedient decision would be finally taken" and listed the matter on September 15 "for reporting the decision and further action taken" by the government.



The bench was hearing the government's appeal challenging a 2015 order of a single judge of the high court directing regularisation of the Kashmiri migrant teachers employed on contractual basis in government and municipal schools in the national capital since 1994.



