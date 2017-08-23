CSIR UGC NET December 2017 Application Starts Today; Apply At Csirhrdg.res.in Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) begins the online application process for National Eligibility Test (NET) today, i.e. on August 23, 2017.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) begins the online application process for National Eligibility Test (NET) today, i.e. on August 23, 2017. The tentative date for the objective test is December 17, 2017. The CSIR UGC-NET exam is conducted for selection of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship and/or Assistant Lectureship. The application process will be conducted online and the link to apply online has been activated on the CSIR website (http://csirhrdg.res.in/). Candidates can submit the application fee through the means of bank challan.



Candidates would need to submit the application fee first in order to submit their application form as the challan details are vital to completing the application process. Last date for depositing application fee in the nearest Indian Bank branch throuch a challan is September 15, 2017. The last date to submit online application form is September 16, 2017.



The application fee for General category candidates is Rs. 1000, for OBC Non-Creamy layer category candidates is Rs. 500, and for SC/ ST/ Person with Disability category candidates is Rs. 250.



Download the bank challan below:





After completing the application process, candidates also need to send the hard copy of their application form at the examination unit by September 23, 2017. In case of candidates residing in remote areas, the last date for receipt of hard copy of the application form at the Examination Unit is October 3, 2017.



Applicants should take a print out of their completed application form, paste their recent photograph, sign at the required places, attach requisite certificates, and attach CSIR marked copy of fee deposited Bank Challan.



CSIR UGC NET December 2017 Application Starts; Check Eligibility



The Envelope to be used for sending the completely filled in hard copy of online application form must have "Application for Joint CSIR-UGC Test for JRF & LS(NET), December, 2017" mentioned at the top and, Subject Code, Online Generated Application Number, Centre code & Medium of Exam Code (1 for Hindi or 2 for English) must also be mentioned at the envelope. The hard copy of the application should be sent to the following address:



Deputy Secretary(Exams)

Examination Unit

Human Resource Development Group

CSIR Complex, Opposite Institute of Hotel Management

Library Avenue, Pusa

New Delhi-110012







