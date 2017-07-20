CSIR UGC JRF NET Exam June 2017: Answer Keys To Be Released Tomorrow

Answer keys for the CSIR UGC NET June exam will be released tomorrow (21 July 2017). Candidates can access the same at the official website of the Council at csirhrdg.res.in. The exam was held on 18 June 2017. Answer keys for all the subjects will be available online till 5 pm. Candidates can challenge the answer key by 26 July 2017. Challenges can be submitted through email with documentary/ textual support. Candidates should understand the procedures for the submission of challenges properly.

'All the representations in a consolidated form, if any, will be given due consideration by the experts whose decision will be final, if the representation is accepted by the subject experts pertaining to a particular question/answer key, a policy decision will be taken and the same will be reflected in the result.'

CSIR will release the final answer key on the website.

CSIR NET December 2016 exam result was declared in March 2017.



